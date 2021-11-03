Delta police share video of missing North Delta man

Anmol Jagat, 21, was last seen walking northbound in the 8100-block of 112A St. at 12:42 a.m. on Oct. 24

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Anmol Jagat, who was left his residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue in North Delta around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Delta police have released video showing the last known location and direction of travel of missing North Delta man Anmol Jagat.

Police say Jagat, 21, left his North Delta residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue at in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 24. He was last captured on video at 12:42 a.m. walking northbound in the 8100-block of 112A Street, and believe he then headed northbound on 112th Street.

“Anmol’s family is extremely concerned for his safety, and says disappearing in such a manner is not in his character,” Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Leykauf noted the family only moved to North Delta three months ago from outside B.C., so Jagat is not that familiar with the area. He is known to like forested areas, and does not use transit.

Police say South Fraser Search and Rescue was deployed on Oct. 30 and conducted an extensive search along the Fraser River, on Annacis Island, in Burns Bog and in several wooded areas and paths in North Delta in an effort to help locate Jagat.

Investigators have also continued to pursue a number of other investigative avenues, including drone and helicopter searches in addition to foot patrols and a canvass of the area, but unfortunately have not met with any success.

Jagat is described as 6’1” tall with a medium build and long black hair. Jagat wears glasses and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a white jacket, a green shirt and a black toque.

Police are urging any individuals or businesses with CCTV or dashcam footage that could have captured Jagat walking in this area to please review their footage. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Jagat is asked to call 604-946-4411.



