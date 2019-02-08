Some of the items recovered by Delta police after executing a search warrant at Delta Rise, located at 11967 80th Ave., on Jan. 31, 2019. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police seize drugs, weapons from North Delta highrise

Two people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on Jan. 31

Delta police have arrested two people and seized weapons and drugs from a North Delta highrise following complaints of increased crime in the area.

According to a press release issued by the Delta Police Department, a number of complaints of property and drug-related crime brought forward to staff at the North Delta community police station led to an investigation by the Delta Police Department’s patrol support team, a group of plain-clothes and uniform officers with time to conduct more in-depth investigations.

Acting on information received from the public and observations made by the investigating officers, the team executed a search warrant on a unit in Delta Rise, located at 11967 80th Ave., on Jan. 31. Delta Rise is across the street from the North Delta community police office.

“A man and woman were arrested without incident at the Delta Rise that morning. Police also seized a vehicle, and recovered drugs, weapons, cash, stolen identity documents and stolen property from several thefts in the surrounding area,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

The weapons seized include pepper spray, knives, rifle parts and ammunition.

Police have forwarded a number of suggested charges to Crown counsel, and inn the meantime officers have been actively contacting the owners of the items recovered and returning them.

Leykauf noted that Delta police have a very good relationship with Delta Rise management and strata, and police have been in ongoing communications with them regarding next steps and crime prevention.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills
Next story
Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

Just Posted

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Frozen, but determined, start to new $33-million South Surrey school

Education minister, councillors, trustees launch Edgewood Drive Elementary construction

Burning car sends plume of smoke into Langley sky

A car burned on Friday, just off 200th Street.

Delta police seize drugs, weapons from North Delta highrise

Two people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on Jan. 31

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Chilliwack trustee a no-show at fundraiser in his honour

Barry Neufeld says his legal fund is depleting for defamation suit

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Most Read