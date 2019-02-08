Delta police seize drugs, weapons from North Delta highrise

Two people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on Jan. 31

Some of the items recovered by Delta police after executing a search warrant at Delta Rise, located at 11967 80th Ave., on Jan. 31, 2019. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police have arrested two people and seized weapons and drugs from a North Delta highrise following complaints of increased crime in the area.

According to a press release issued by the Delta Police Department, a number of complaints of property and drug-related crime brought forward to staff at the North Delta community police station led to an investigation by the Delta Police Department’s patrol support team, a group of plain-clothes and uniform officers with time to conduct more in-depth investigations.

Acting on information received from the public and observations made by the investigating officers, the team executed a search warrant on a unit in Delta Rise, located at 11967 80th Ave., on Jan. 31. Delta Rise is across the street from the North Delta community police office.

“A man and woman were arrested without incident at the Delta Rise that morning. Police also seized a vehicle, and recovered drugs, weapons, cash, stolen identity documents and stolen property from several thefts in the surrounding area,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

The weapons seized include pepper spray, knives, rifle parts and ammunition.

Police have forwarded a number of suggested charges to Crown counsel, and inn the meantime officers have been actively contacting the owners of the items recovered and returning them.

Leykauf noted that Delta police have a very good relationship with Delta Rise management and strata, and police have been in ongoing communications with them regarding next steps and crime prevention.



