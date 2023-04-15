Delta police seek witnesses to serious collision in Tsawwassen

One person in hospital with ‘critical injuries’ after Highway 17 collision on April 14 at 3:15 p.m.

Police are looking for witnesses to a serious collision that occurred in Tsawwassen Friday afternoon.

According to a DPD press release, officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Tsawwassen at 3:15 p.m. on April 14.

One person remains in hospital with “critical injuries,” police say.

Due to the significance of the person’s injuries, investigators were on scene for several hours documenting the scene and collecting evidence. The scene was cleared after 10 p.m. that evening.

Police say the collision involved a black 2015 Kia Soul travelling westbound on Highway 17 and a white 2020 Ford F150 four-door pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 17.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance and are especially interested in obtaining evidence related to the pre-collision driving of both vehicles.

Anyone who may have observed either vehicle’s behaviour pre-collision or who has dash cam video showing the Kia travelling westbound into Tsawwassen on Highway 17 or the Ford travelling eastbound out of Tsawwassen on Highway 17 between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote tip file number 2023-8537.

Anyone with video can also upload the footage directly through the DPD’s digital evidence portal (dpd.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/23-8454).



