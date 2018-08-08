(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police seek witnesses to fatal traffic accident

A cyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle at 72nd St. and 36th Ave. Tuesday afternoon

Delta police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed yesterday’s deadly collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.

According to a DPD press release, police were called to a traffic collision at 72nd Street and 36th Avenue, near the Boundary Bay Airport, at around around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The cyclist, who was killed in the accident, had been travelling on 36th Avenue while the vehicle had been travelling south on 72nd Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Read more: Cyclist killed in South Delta

Several independent witnesses have provided statements to police, and investigators are asking anyone whom they have not yet spoken to call them at 604-946-4411.

“It is too early to determine if there will be any charges in regard to the collision,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “However, as part of the investigation, police are looking into traffic flow in the area, as well as the volume of cyclists who use the area to access the Boundary Bay Dyke, or as a route to travel to Ladner Trunk Road.”

Police will also consider potential view obstructions or engineering recommendations, and will be writing a report on the incident. The investigation will also include an examination of the vehicle involved.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study
Next story
Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28

Just Posted

Credit card fraud leads to seizure of guns, drugs in Cloverdale

The RCMP took three individuals into custody, who were later released pending further investigation

Cap house sizes & ban pot greenhouses on B.C. farmland, panel tells province

Panel’s interim report says province should make it easier to penalize rule-breakers

Surrey man charged after North Delta road rage incident

Mahamed Halane, 28, is charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly bear-spraying another car

‘Human pink ribbon’ created at Surrey park — and bras welcomed, too

Sunday event held in advance of CIBC Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park

Cloverdale Library to see significant renovations

The renovation was intended to coincide with the museum re-opening, but has now been delayed

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Seabird Island

Fire crews on scene

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Most Read