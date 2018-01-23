Delta Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck in Tsawwassen hit-and-run

Delta police are asking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that occurred in Tsawwassen this evening.

According to a DPD press release, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, a middle-aged woman was hit by vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in the 5500-block of 12th Avenue. The woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“Witnesses relayed that a Ford Ranger pickup truck, possibly dark green in colour, struck the woman,” said DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf. “The driver initially stopped, but then allegedly drove around the woman and fled the scene.”

Police are currently speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence, including video. Meanwhile, the 5500-block of 12th Avenue has been shut down both east- and west-bound to allow police to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-9411 or, if you choose to be anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “BCTIP” to 274637.



