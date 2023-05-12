Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau last seen in the 13700-block of 94A Ave in Surrey on May 11, 2023, at around 10 a.m. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Delta police seek public’s help finding missing youth

Paige Ritco-Rondeau, 14, was last seen in the 13700-block of 94A Ave in Surrey May 11 around 10 a.m.

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing youth.

Paige Ritco-Rondeau is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl, 5’ 2” tall, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt, a dark backpack and black tights.

Ritco-Rondeau was last seen in the 13700-block of 94A Ave in Surrey on Thursday, May 11 at around 10 a.m. Police say she is believed to still be in the Surrey area.

Police are concerned for Ritco-Rondeau’s safety and want to locate her to check on her well-being.

Anyone who may have seen Paige Ritco-Rondeau or has information that will help police locate her are asked to call the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency number at 604-946-4411, or if they wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8247), and Quote DPD file number 2023-10727.


Delta police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau last seen in the 13700-block of 94A Ave in Surrey on May 11, 2023, at around 10 a.m. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)
