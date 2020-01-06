Delta police searching for suspects in Ladner robbery

A woman was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and robbed while checking her mail

Delta police are looking for suspects in an “unusual” robbery in Ladner.

According to a DPD press release, a Ladner resident was checking her community mailbox in the 9000-block of Ladner Trunk Road when she was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance. A suspect then stole her purse and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

Police were called to the scene and immediately began searching for a suspect vehicle, but were unable to locate it.

“This is a troubling event,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the DPD’s patrol section, said in a press release. “I want to assure the community that police have been actively investigating this incident, and while we can’t share details, the matter is being treated very seriously.”

Police say they are not in a position to comment further at this time, including whether or not there are any suspects in relation to this investigation.



