Delta police searching for Surrey woman missing at Centennial Beach

Wenyan Lan, 54, is the subject of a search by Delta Police and search and rescue officials after she failed to return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area on Monday, June 14. (Delta Police Departement/submitted photo)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Surrey woman who has gone missing after a trip to Centennial Beach.

Delta Police say Wenyan Lan, 54, did not return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area late Monday morning (June 14) or sometime that afternoon.

Lan is described as 5’ 3” tall, approximately 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing hip waders and carrying gear associated with crabbing.

Police say because Lan resides in Surrey and her whereabouts were unknown, her family first reported her missing to the Surrey RCMP on June 14.

Delta police officers joined the search for Lan Monday night when her car was located at Centennial Beach. Search and rescue was engaged and continued searching throughout the night.

“Our officers assisted with a number of aspects of the investigation the night of June 14, including canvassing nearby residents,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Search and rescue resumed their efforts Tuesday morning (June 15), with the Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft joining to search of the waters of Boundary Bay.

“The area is known for extensive tidal flats, so our officers have also been walking out in the water conducting search efforts today,” Leykauf said. “Unfortunately, there has been no sign of her to date.”

The DPD has now assumed conduct of this missing person investigation and will be using additional techniques to aid in the search, including the department’s drones.

Officials in Whatcom County, Wash. have also been advised of the search.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Lan or who have information that could aid the investigation is asked to call 604-946-4411.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

