Delta police searching for Surrey woman missing at Centennial Beach

Wenyan Lan, 54, reported missing when she didn’t come home from a crabbing/clam digging trip June 14

Wenyan Lan, 54, is the subject of a search by Delta Police and search and rescue officials after she failed to return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area on Monday, June 14. (Delta Police Departement/submitted photo)

Wenyan Lan, 54, is the subject of a search by Delta Police and search and rescue officials after she failed to return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area on Monday, June 14. (Delta Police Departement/submitted photo)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Surrey woman who has gone missing after a trip to Centennial Beach.

Delta Police say Wenyan Lan, 54, did not return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area late Monday morning (June 14) or sometime that afternoon.

Lan is described as 5’ 3” tall, approximately 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing hip waders and carrying gear associated with crabbing.

Police say because Lan resides in Surrey and her whereabouts were unknown, her family first reported her missing to the Surrey RCMP on June 14.

Delta police officers joined the search for Lan Monday night when her car was located at Centennial Beach. Search and rescue was engaged and continued searching throughout the night.

“Our officers assisted with a number of aspects of the investigation the night of June 14, including canvassing nearby residents,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Search and rescue resumed their efforts Tuesday morning (June 15), with the Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft joining to search of the waters of Boundary Bay.

“The area is known for extensive tidal flats, so our officers have also been walking out in the water conducting search efforts today,” Leykauf said. “Unfortunately, there has been no sign of her to date.”

The DPD has now assumed conduct of this missing person investigation and will be using additional techniques to aid in the search, including the department’s drones.

Officials in Whatcom County, Wash. have also been advised of the search.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Lan or who have information that could aid the investigation is asked to call 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old has been found and is safe
Next story
Day-use passes needed for 5 busy B.C. parks to ensure safety, protect environment

Just Posted

Outdoor vendors at the Cloverdale Flea Market are seen in this bird’s eye view image from the flea market’s Facebook page.
Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen

Market to open June 20 after being closed since Nov. 2020

Rahim Manji owns and operates the Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Newton, along with the Caprice in South Surrey, a theatre in Duncan and another in Pitt Meadows. “I think right now it feels different than last June, it just does,” Manji said. “I’m a lot more optimistic, with more people calling, more people out and getting vaccinated, so I think the comfort level is a lot better.” (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey movie theatre operators reopen and rejoice, even with 50-max capacity

‘We have been one of the hardest-hit industries’

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police searching for Surrey woman missing at Centennial Beach

Wenyan Lan, 54, reported missing when she didn’t come home from a crabbing/clam digging trip June 14

Ian MacDonald, spokesman for Surrey Police Service. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Police Service launches public consultation campaign

This is to help the SPS form its first strategic plan

A new driver was fined for excessive speed early June 6, 2021, after being pulled over on White Rock's Marine Drive. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
Pricey penalty for new driver clocked at 112 km/h in White Rock

19-year-old Burnaby man’s vehicle impounded

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read