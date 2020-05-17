Delta police say 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen in her Ladner residence on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police searching for missing high-risk youth

14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at her Ladner residence

Delta police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler.

Cloe was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at her Ladner residence. It is unclear if she left at night or in the morning of Sunday, May 17.

Cloe is described as a slim Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and weighing 120 lbs, with brown eyes and dark brown curly hair. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

“Police are concerned for Cloe’s well-being, as her disappearance is deemed high risk,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Cloe was previously reported missing twice in April, but was safely returned home each time.

Anyone with any information with regards to Cloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Delta police searching for missing high-risk youth

14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at her Ladner residence

Police looking for missing North Delta man with dementia

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Lab was involved in trials that led to creation of Ebola vaccine

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Mounties investigating after infant found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Most Read