Delta police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl.
Police say 17-year-old Maaike Blom went missing from her Tsawwassen First Nation home on Friday, Dec. 3.
“Police have made a number of efforts to locate Maaike, and are now reaching out to the public for assistance,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release Dec. 6. “Her disappearance is considered high risk, and police and her family are very concerned for her well-being.”
Maaike is described as a Caucasian female with a slim build, 5’ 10” tall, with long wavy red hair and blue eyes. Police say she has a star tattoo on her chest and a butterfly tattoo on her ankle, and was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black jacket.
Anyone with information on Maaike Blom’s whereabouts is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.
