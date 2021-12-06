Delta police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Police say Maaike Blom went missing from her Tsawwassen First Nation home on Friday, Dec. 3

Delta police are searching for 17-year-old Maaike Blom, who went missing from her home on the Tsawwassen First Nation on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl.

Police say 17-year-old Maaike Blom went missing from her Tsawwassen First Nation home on Friday, Dec. 3.

“Police have made a number of efforts to locate Maaike, and are now reaching out to the public for assistance,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release Dec. 6. “Her disappearance is considered high risk, and police and her family are very concerned for her well-being.”

Maaike is described as a Caucasian female with a slim build, 5’ 10” tall, with long wavy red hair and blue eyes. Police say she has a star tattoo on her chest and a butterfly tattoo on her ankle, and was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on Maaike Blom’s whereabouts is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltamissing personPoliceTsawwassen