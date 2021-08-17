Delta police are appealing to the public to help locate 14-year-old Aiden Stone, who has been missing since the night of Aug. 15, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photos)

Delta police are appealing to the public to help locate 14-year-old Aiden Stone, who has been missing since the night of Aug. 15, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photos)

Delta police searching for missing 14-year-old

Police say Aiden Stone has been missing since the night of Aug. 15

Delta police are appealing to the public to help locate missing 14-year-old Aiden Stone.

Stone has been missing since the night of Aug. 15, according to a DPD press release.

Police have liaised with partner agencies and Metro Vancouver Transit Police and made substantial efforts to locate Aiden.

Aiden Stone is described as a Caucasian male, 5’ 9” tall, with short black hair, fair skin, a slim build and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue shorts.

“Family members are very concerned about Aiden’s well-being, and are asking anyone who has information about him to please contact police at 604-946-4411,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.


