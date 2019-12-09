Delta police searching for Ladner robbery suspect

The incident took place in the 5400-block Ladner Trunk Road shortly before noon on Saturday, Dec. 7

Delta police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Ladner business.

According to a DPD press release, police were called to a business in the 5400-block of Ladner Trunk Road shortly before noon on Saturday, Dec. 7 after a man allegedly showed a weapon to an employee and demanded money. He then fled the scene with a small amount of cash.

“Fortunately, the employee did not receive any physical injuries, and it appears there were no threats to the public as this incident unfolded,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog unit attended the location but was unable to locate a track. Delta police are working with Real Time Intelligence Centre-BC and other law enforcement agencies as the investigation proceeds.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 7 and has not yet spoken with police to call 604-946-4411 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter