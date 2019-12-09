(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police searching for Ladner robbery suspect

The incident took place in the 5400-block Ladner Trunk Road shortly before noon on Saturday, Dec. 7

Delta police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Ladner business.

According to a DPD press release, police were called to a business in the 5400-block of Ladner Trunk Road shortly before noon on Saturday, Dec. 7 after a man allegedly showed a weapon to an employee and demanded money. He then fled the scene with a small amount of cash.

“Fortunately, the employee did not receive any physical injuries, and it appears there were no threats to the public as this incident unfolded,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog unit attended the location but was unable to locate a track. Delta police are working with Real Time Intelligence Centre-BC and other law enforcement agencies as the investigation proceeds.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 7 and has not yet spoken with police to call 604-946-4411 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing
Next story
Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

Just Posted

Injured eagle rescued in White Rock: ‘It was the size of a turkey!’

Bald eagle may have gotten into a fight over territory

Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale

Premier John Horgan said the ‘brand new hospital’ will be built near Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Four ‘Nutcracker’ shows in Surrey on Royal City company’s 30th-year tour

This year’s cast features more than 70 dancers, including 18 from Surrey

White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Donors received a certificate Sunday marking their purchase of a pier plank

Delta police searching for Ladner robbery suspect

The incident took place in the 5400-block Ladner Trunk Road shortly before noon on Saturday, Dec. 7

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

Don’t expect extra bus service during impending SkyTrain strike, CMBC says

Full SkyTrain shutdown is scheduled to start Tuesday morning

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

Vancouver Giants fall to Spokane Chiefs

‘We are just having a tough time scoring right now’

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Dance cancelled after Alberta teacher’s climate lesson prompts online threats

School district near Red Deer cancelled annual family dance due to Facebook comments

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

Most Read