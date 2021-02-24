(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police searching for driver in hit-and-run

Police looking for witnesses to the incident that happened about 2 p.m. Feb. 23 on Ladner Trunk Road

Delta police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Ladner Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a teen was crossing in a marked crosswalk between the two main shopping areas in the 5100-block of Ladner Trunk Road at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, when he was allegedly struck by a burgundy coloured older model vehicle travelling eastbound.

The teen told police that he fell but was not seriously injured. The longboard he was carrying was damaged in the incident.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage and was in the area at this time,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

“We are also encouraging the driver to come forward. The driver was described by the victim as appearing to be an elderly woman and we would very much like to hear from them.”


