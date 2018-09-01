Delta police search for 14-year-old girl possibly out camping

Hailey McClelland was last seen Aug 26. She may be with a 26-year-old man.

Delta police are looking fir a 14-year-old girl who may be out camping in the woods in Surrey or Burnaby.

Hailey McClelland may be with a 26-year-old man, police said Saturday. She was last seen on Aug. 26.

“Police have been looking for her since that time, but unfortunately haven’t been able to locate her yet,” said spokesperson Cris Leykauf. “We are now asking the public for assistance, as we are getting quite concerned about the length of her disappearance and her well-being.”

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with short, dark brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

