Delta police say no evidence found of shots fired in Tsawwassen

Police have so far found no evidence of a shooting after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in Tsawwassen Sunday night.

According to a press release, Delta police responded to three reports of possible shots fired just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the area of Highway 17 and Salish Sea Drive, near Big Splash Water Slide Park.

Multiple police officers responded quickly and while investigating located others who also reported hearing what they thought were shots in the area.

“Our officers did an extensive check of the area last night, both on foot and by vehicle,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Officers did not find any evidence that gun shots had been fired, such as shell casings, discarded weapons or witnesses who had seen any such activity. Furthermore, police did not locate any injured parties, and no injuries have been reported to police.”

The release also noted no damaged property has been located or reported to date.

The Delta Police Department’s Tsawwassen First Nation Service Team is continuing the investigation today and officers are canvassing for more witnesses and any potential video evidence.

“We understand that concern in the community is heightened after the incident of shots fired in Tsawwassen on Sept. 11,” Leykauf said. “In that case, police did find evidence that a vehicle had been hit, however at this point we don’t have any confirmation that there has been a further shots fired incident.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 604-946-4411 and refer to file 19-21211.



