Delta police respond to ‘suspicious device’ in Tilbury

“There is not believed to be any risk to the public.”

Police say there is no risk to the public after receiving a call about a “suspicious device” found in an industrial area in Delta Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Vantage Way and 80th Street in Tilbury on Feb. 16 for a report of a suspicious device.

The RCMP’s explosives disposal unit was called in, and based on their assessment, “There is not believed to be any risk to the public,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said.

The RCMP EDU has since seized the device, and police have released the scene.

Traffic in the area is expected to return to normal soon.


DeltaPolice

