Delta police respond to shots fired in Tsawwassen

Police say the incident is not believed to be gang related

Delta police are investigating a shots fired incident in Tsawwassen Wednesday night.

According to a DPD press release, police were called to the 5500-block of 18th Ave. at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for reports of gun fire. Police say there were no reported injuries but a vehicle was hit.

The incident is not believed to be gang related and instead the result of an ongoing dispute between parties known to each other.

A number of police resources were called into the area including Lower Mainland District Police Dog Services, however the suspect or suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and were not located.

Neighbourhood residents are advised to expect an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.



