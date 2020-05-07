Delta has seen a significant spike in mail theft in March and April, with 23 separate instances reported to police. Only six were reported during the same period in 2019. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police report spike in mail thefts

23 instances reported to DPD in March and April, four times as many as reported same time last year

Delta police are reporting a spike in mail thefts over the past two months, mostly in North Delta.

According to a media release, there were 23 separated instances of mail theft reported to Delta police in March and April, nearly four times more than the six that were reported over the same period in 2019.

Many of the reports involved thefts from mailboxes in apartment buildings, meaning a number of people were victimized in each instance, and a majority of the thefts took place in buildings in North Delta.

There were also some package thefts reported throughout the city.

Police are concerned that the increase in mail thefts will continue as contactless delivery protocols mean more packages are being left on doorsteps.

“Physical restrictions put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the public’s use of online shopping, leading to an increase in parcel delivery,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “Additionally, officers suspect thieves may be targeting government relief cheques.”

RELATED: Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques (April 29, 2020)

Residents are urged to take precautions where possible, such as ensuring someone will be home to accept deliveries.

Police have also discussed a range of additional security measures with the owners and managers of the apartment buildings that have been targeted, such as improving the physical security of mailboxes and using CCTV cameras.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing
Next story
Delta resident wins $50,000 with scratch-and-win ticket

Just Posted

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Parole board bans convicted Surrey child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Delta police report spike in mail thefts

23 instances reported to DPD in March and April, four times as many as reported same time last year

Surrey see 32 overdose deaths in the first three months of 2020

15 of those were in March

Surrey’s first quarter financial report forecasts budget shortfall up to $42 million

This in on account of the pandemic, council was told

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

No overnight camping until June at the earliest

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Valley’s only critical-care ambulance being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Paramedics’ union concerned that relocation could jeopardize patient safety

101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Most Read