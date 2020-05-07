Delta police report spike in mail thefts

23 instances reported to DPD in March and April, four times as many as reported same time last year

Delta has seen a significant spike in mail theft in March and April, with 23 separate instances reported to police. Only six were reported during the same period in 2019. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are reporting a spike in mail thefts over the past two months, mostly in North Delta.

According to a media release, there were 23 separated instances of mail theft reported to Delta police in March and April, nearly four times more than the six that were reported over the same period in 2019.

Many of the reports involved thefts from mailboxes in apartment buildings, meaning a number of people were victimized in each instance, and a majority of the thefts took place in buildings in North Delta.

There were also some package thefts reported throughout the city.

Police are concerned that the increase in mail thefts will continue as contactless delivery protocols mean more packages are being left on doorsteps.

“Physical restrictions put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the public’s use of online shopping, leading to an increase in parcel delivery,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “Additionally, officers suspect thieves may be targeting government relief cheques.”

Residents are urged to take precautions where possible, such as ensuring someone will be home to accept deliveries.

Police have also discussed a range of additional security measures with the owners and managers of the apartment buildings that have been targeted, such as improving the physical security of mailboxes and using CCTV cameras.



DeltaPolice