(Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Delta police remind drivers to slow down as kids head back to school

DPD to start enforcement in school zones on Sept. 10 and enhance police presence throughout the year

The start of school looks a bit different this year, and police in Delta want to remind drivers that they’re going to need to be extra cautious when driving through school zones for the first few weeks.

Delta police will start enforcement in school zones on Thursday, Sept. 10 and will have an enhanced presence in school zones the remainder of the school year.

“A number of schools have staggered starts and schedules due to COVID-19, which means that children and youth may be walking and biking to schools at different times,” Insp. Ryan Hall, head of the DPD’s community support section, said in a press release. “Additionally, we know that COVID has created new stresses for children and parents. And that means drivers really need to do their part, to be aware and slow down whenever they are in or nearing a school zone.”

Parents who drop off children should be aware of potential distractions, police say, and are reminded of the importance of keeping their focus on the road.

“In these first weeks as children adjust to the new schedule they’re going to have a lot on their minds,” Hall said. “Drivers need to pay full attention to the roads, and to their speeds.”

Delta police will have an overt presence at various schools and at various times during the first few weeks, with traffic, patrol and school liaison officers all taking part in enforcement efforts.

In subsequent weeks, drivers are asked to keep in mind that the DPD’s traffic unit officers often drive in unmarked vehicles and will continue to keep a close eye on speeds and distracted drivers in school zones.

Watch as Cst. Neudorf of the DPD’s traffic section explains the importance of slowing down in 30 km/h zones.


DeltaPolice

Most Read