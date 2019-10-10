(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police release image of person of interest in ‘suspicious’ Ladner fire

The fire broke out at Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. (5052 48th Ave.) just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 2

Delta police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a suspicious fire that destroyed a Ladner tattoo shop last week.

Police and fire crews were called to Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. (5052 48th Ave.) just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. When fire crews arrived less than 10 minutes later, the tattoo shop was “rolling out with fire on the street side,” according to a press release from Delta Fire Chief Paul Scholfield.

Firefighters and police evacuated the occupants of the residences above the shop, and two DPD officers were sent to hospital with smoke inhalation and released later that day. All residents were accounted for and no other injuries were reported.

The blaze completely engulfed the tattoo shop, however was struck down withing one hour, with neighbouring businesses and the five residences above the shop receiving only minor smoke and water damage.

Investigators believed the fire started at approximately 4:50 a.m., and on Wednesday (Oct. 9) released an image taken from video recorded in the area shortly before the fire began. The image shows a man in hat carrying what police say appears to be carrying a jerry can.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the person in the image, or who have information regarding the fire and have not yet spoken to police, to call 604-946-4411 and quote file 2019-22719.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


