Delta police released this composite sketch of a suspect in a North Delta sexual assault case. (Delta police photo)

Delta police release composite sketch of sex assault suspect

The suspect allegedly assault a woman near Sunbury Hall in North Delta on April 12

Delta police released a composite image of the suspect of an April 12 sex assault in North Delta today (May 9).

The assault took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 12 near Sunbury Hall. According to a police release, the victim was walking along the path after their friend had left in a vehicle. While walking, the victim was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted.

RELATED: Public warned after alleged sexual assault in North Delta

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35-years-old. He is 5’10” tall with short brown hair, a full beard and a thin looking face. He has a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The Delta police sexual offence section has been actively investigating the incident, and has now completed witness and victim interviews. They have also done forensic examinations, and completed their canvassing of the area and video recordings.

Since the incident, Delta police say they have increased their presence in the area around the park, and safety improvements are underway.

“While a stranger sex assault is a very unusual crime in our community, police understand that news of this incident is very upsetting for Delta residents,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta police, said in a press release.

Police say they will continue to share information with other agencies in the Lower Mainland as the investigation progresses.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect pictured in the composite, or who may have seen unusual activity in the area of Sunbury Park between April 11 and 12 is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411, and refer to file number 2018-7710.


