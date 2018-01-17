Delta police recover body near Ladner Harbour Park

Police can’t say if the death is considered suspicious

Delta police are recovering a body near Ladner Harbour Park that was reported earlier today (Jan. 17).

Police officers, as well as Delta firefighters and at least one vehicle from the New Westminster police department’s marine unit were on scene around 1:30 p.m.

Delta Police are currently on scene near Ladner Harbour Park, recovering a body reported earlier this morning. At this time police cannot say if the death is considered suspicious or not, however it will be treated as such until more information is confirmed. More to come. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) January 17, 2018

At this time, police can’t say if the death is considered suspicious or not, but say it will be treated as suspicious.

Delta police are in the process of gathering more information and say they will be releasing a statement soon.

