DPD Const. Derek Gallamore with his muddy boots after the rescue. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police officer rescues youth from ‘quicksand-like’ mud in Boundary Bay

The youth had been exploring the beach area when he sank up to his waist about 100 yards from shore

Talk about a sticky situation.

A Delta police officer is being singled out for his role in rescuing a young man who got stuck in some deep mud in Boundary Bay on Saturday afternoon.

According a DPD press release, beach-goers and residents alerted police to a youth stuck in quicksand-like mud near 12th Avenue and Boundary Bay Road at around noon on May 12.

The youth had been exploring the beach area and was approximately 100 yards from shore when he sank up to his waist and became stuck.

“He literally could not move, and was pretty upset,” said Const. Derek Gallamore in a press release. “People nearby the boy had a rope, but the challenge was to figure out how to help this kid, without getting stuck myself.”

Gallamore, who responded to the calls about about a youth yelling for help, found a long piece of driftwood to use as a base and then tossed the rope out to the boy, instructing him to tie the rope around his waist.

“Then I told him to push on the long piece of driftwood as I pulled the rope,” Gallamore said. “Unfortunately, the area was like quicksand; I also sank to my knees at one point. But I got myself clear and then proceeded to pull him out.”

The boy’s father called Const. Gallamore later that day to thank him for rescuing his son.

“We’re very glad this incident had a happy ending,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta Police Department, in a press release. “We want to remind the public that there are a number of very deep muddy areas that can be like quicksand, in various locations in Boundary Bay. The safest area to explore the tidal flats is in front of Centennial beach.”


