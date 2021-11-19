Delta police officer flies home former neighbours stranded by flood

Former commercial pilot helped the couple get home after they were caught between landslides on Hwy. 7

Delta Police Const. Geoff Young with the Cessna 172 he used to fly his former neighbours and their dog home after they were stranded between two landslides on Highway 7 on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

A Delta police officer was able to put his pilot training to good use earlier this week, flying home a former neighbour stranded by landslides and flooding triggered by record-setting rain Sunday.

“Lisa, my former neighbour from Surrey, reached out on Facebook Messenger to see if I might be able to help her and her husband Dean, and their dog Enzo,” Const. Geoff Young said in a post on the DPD’s Facebook page.

The couple were among the 275 people trapped for 21 hours between two landslides east of Agassiz on Highway 7. The couple and their dog had slept in their vehicle Sunday night (Nov. 14), parked under a rock face and listening to the pouring rain, terrified about the prospect of another landslide.

They and others were rescued by a Canadian Forces Cormorant search and rescue helicopter Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 16) and dropped safely in Chilliwack. Once there, however, the couple couldn’t fund a way to get home as the highway and back roads were all flooded.

That’s when his former neighbour reached out to Const. Young, who was a commercial pilot prior to the joining to the DPD.

Young readily agreed to help, but didn’t think he’d be able to assist until he got off duty.

When his staff sergeant learned Young had been asked to fly the couple and their dog home, the constable was given permission to take off a few hours early for the rescue mission.

“I’m so happy to have had access to a private plane so I could help them out, and use my pilot’s licence for something like that,” Young said.

