A commercial building at 5405 12th Ave. in Tsawwassen was gutted by fire in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of New Year’s Day fire

The blaze destroyed a commercial building at 5405 12th Ave. in Tsawwassen

Delta police are looking for witnesses, photos and video of a fire that gutted a commercial building in Tsawwassen on New Year’s Day.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, Delta police were called to assist the Delta Fire Department with a fire at 5405 12th Ave. Roads in the area were closed and nearby homes evacuated as firefighters fought for several hours to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries, however the building, which housed professional services, was completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Delta police, fire departments called to Tsawwassen blaze

DPD investigators have now taken over the investigation and, based on evidence collected to date, are treating the origin of the fire as suspicious.

“Investigators are requesting photos or video from the public of the fire,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “They are also looking for photos, videos or dash camera video or reports of suspicious activity in the area in the hours leading up to the fire.”

Police have yet to determine whether the incident is related to a pair of suspicious house fires a few blocks away back in early October.

READ MORE: Delta police investigating pair of suspicious fires in Tsawwassen

“Investigators understand the community may be concerned after the two suspicious empty home fires in October 2019,” Leykauf noted. “Whether or not there are any links between those fires and the Jan. 1 fire remains to be determined, but police want the public to know that investigators will be considering all options.”

Anyone with information, photos or videos relating to the Jan. 1 fire is asked to contact the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency number (604-946-4411) and quote file 2020-150.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating suspected arsons in North Delta


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cause of fire that destroyed Surrey auto salvage building to remain a mystery
Next story
Judge finds two of 13 defendants liable in Surrey ICBC scam

Just Posted

Judge finds two of 13 defendants liable in Surrey ICBC scam

ICBC filed a lawsuit against the 13, claiming fraud related to three Surrey traffic crashes

Cause of fire that destroyed Surrey auto salvage building to remain a mystery

But firefighters say two-alarm Boxing Day fire in Bridgeview not considered suspicious

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of New Year’s Day fire

The blaze destroyed a commercial building at 5405 12th Ave. in Tsawwassen

IHIT says man charged in Surrey’s first homicide of 2020, victim identified

39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells was killed in a Newton strip mall parking lot on Jan. 2

Shots fired in South Surrey, one man injured

Police say incident Friday morning in the 15900-block of 26 Avenue ‘appears targeted’

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Decrepit Albion Ferry dock a magnet for trouble, say irked Kwantlen Nation

The dock has been left vacant for 10 years on Kwantlen land after the ferry stopped running

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Vancouver home sales up in December and 2019; prices down from year earlier

Benchmark price ended last year at about $1 million

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read