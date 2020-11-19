Delta police looking for witnesses to crash involving cyclist

Police say the cyclist was struck while crossing Cliveden Avenue on Annacis Island Nov. 17

Delta police are looking for witnesses to a collision between a cyclist and a car on Annacis Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to a DPD press release, police received a report of a cyclist found on the ground in the 1300-block of Cliveden Avenue at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 17. The cyclist told police he had been attempting to cross Cliveden at a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

The cyclist received non-life threatening injuries and his bicycle was also damaged. Police have yet not identified the driver of the motor vehicle involved.

Emergency health services personnel who were present advised police there were three witnesses on scene who did not observe the incident but apparently assisted the cyclist prior to their arrival, however those three people had left before police got there.

“Officers are asking the three people who assisted the cyclist, as well as any other potential witnesses or the driver involved in this incident, to please come forward and identify themselves,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file 20-27048.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta