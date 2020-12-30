Delta police looking for owner of van seen near suspicious fire

Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop was ‘significantly impacted’ by the blaze on Dec. 27

Delta police are looking for a white cargo van seen in the area of a suspicious fire that broke out Sunday night (Dec. 27) at a Ladner strip mall, significantly damaging the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, among other businesses. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are looking for a white van seen in the area of a suspicious fire that significantly damaged the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop Sunday night.

Police were contacted by Delta Fire shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 27 about a fire in the 4800-block of Delta Street, located between 48th Avenue and Bridge Street in the downtown core of Ladner.

The fire is believed to have started in a dumpster at the rear of the building, leading to the rear wall then the roof of the building catching fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DPD’s investigations bureau.

Police are now looking for the owner or occupant(s) of a an older model white cargo van with black writing on the rear driver’s side panel van that was seen in the area at approximately 9:30 p.m. Investigators believe the owner/occupants may have come into contact with or seen suspicious activity at the time of the fire.

The owner/occupant of the van, or anyone who can ID the vehicle, is asked to contact Const. Mike Clark at 604-946-4411, ext. 3554.



