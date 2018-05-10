These necklaces are used for illustration only, and may not represent the donated jewelry. (Alex Chambers/Unsplash)

Delta police looking for owner of donated jewelry

Costume jewelry donated to DSYL Thrift Store turned out to be the real thing, valued at $23K

Delta police are looking for the person who donated some costume jewelry, and might be missing some expensive items as well.

According to a DPD press release, the DYSL (Delta Youth Support Link) Thrift Store in Tsawwassen received the donated jewelry on March 1.

“Apparently there were a number of costume jewelry items donated, but one of the people working at the store thought some of the jewelry looked more valuable,” Delta police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in the release. “They had it appraised, and it’s the real thing.”

The jewelry was valued at $23,000.

The DYSL board of directors turned the jewelry over to the police in hopes of finding its rightful owner. Because of the nature of the donation, police are not releasing a description of the jewelry.

However, they are asking anyone who had either donated jewelry to the DYSL around March 1, or knows of someone who had, to contact the DPD at 604-946-4411 and refer to File# 18-9689. The owner will need to provide a detailed description of the jewelry to police.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
