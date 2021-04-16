UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

Police think Bob Stout, 80, went missing from his Tsawwassen home between 1 to 8:30 a.m. April 16

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 80-year-old Bob Stout, who police believe went missing from his Tsawwassen home between 1 and 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16. (Delta Police Department/submitted photos)

UPDATE: Delta police have located Bob Stout and he is safe.

Good news! 80-year-old man missing from Tsawwassen has been located and is safe. Thank you to all who assisted in the search for him, and shared our social media posts. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) April 16, 2021

(original stroy below)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior from Tsawwassen.

Police believe 80-year-old Bob Stout went missing from his home in Tsawwassen between 1 and 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16. Police say Stout is suffering from dementia, but may not appear confused.

“Police are asking homeowners in the Pacific Drive and English Bluff area who may have CCTV cameras that capture the street to please check their footage so that a direction of travel can be established,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Police say Stout is known to take very long walks and may have attempted to walk to Vancouver. There is also a possibility that he may have taken the bus. Police have been in contact with transit operators and other agencies, but are requesting that anyone who may have seen Bob Stout to contact them at 604-946-4411.

Stout is described as six feet tall with a slim build, white hair and a white moustache. He is likely wearing black frame glasses and a black ball cap, and may be wearing or carrying a black fleece jacket. Police say stout will be wearing a brass belt buckle that says “Bob.”

Police ask that anyone who spots Stout stay with him and call 911 so police can attend right away.



