UPDATE: Missing Delta man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe

John Kay had been missing from Ladner since 7 a.m. this morning

John Kay went missing from his Ladner home at 7 a.m. on Wednesday April 25. (Delta police department photo)

UPDATE: Delta police say John Kay has been located and is safe.

Delta police are looking for a Ladner man with Alzheimer’s who wandered away from his residence at 7 a.m. this morning (April 25).

John Kay, 72, is a 5’10” tall Caucasian with a slim build. He was wearing a pullover fleece, black jeans and black sunglasses when he left home.

“John’s family is very worried about him and would appreciate it if anyone sees him to contact Delta Police right away,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for the Delta police. “Apparently John is familiar with public transit and has gone to airport and to the Waterfront Skytrain station in the past.”

John suffers from Alzheimer’s, and may appear to be confused or disoriented. If you believe you have seen John please contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411 or call your local police.

grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter