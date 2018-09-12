Police are looking for Rodney Wilson Ringrose, a 50-year-old man who went missing from his North Delta home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. (Photo submitted)

Delta police looking for missing 50-year-old man

Rodney Wilson Ringrose went missing from his North Delta home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11

Delta Police are searching for Rodney Wilson Ringrose, a 50-year-old man who went missing from his North Delta home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Ringrose is described as Caucasian, 180 cm (5′ 11″) tall and weighing 91 kg (201 lbs). He has brown eyes, light brown hair that is balding and a full beard that is greying.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a Pittsburgh Steelers logo, a brown hoodie, blue sweatpants and white running shoes.

“Rodney’s family is very concerned about him, as it is very out of character for him to disappear, and he suffers from some medical issues,” Delta Police Department public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Anyone who may have seen Rodney Ringrose is asked to call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
