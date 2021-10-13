Delta police looking for footage, witnesses to fatal crash on Highway 17A

Delta woman in her 70s was killed Oct. 1 when the car she was driving hit a slow-moving farm vehicle

Delta police are searching for anyone who may have dashcam footage that captured a slow-moving farm vehicle travelling northbound along Highway 17A around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, after a Delta woman in her 70s was killed when the car she was driving collided with the farm vehicle. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are looking to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of a slow-moving farm vehicle involved in a fatal collision on Highway 17A the evening of Oct. 1.

A Delta woman in her 70s was killed when the sedan she was driving crashed into the rear of a slow-moving farm vehicle at 9:38 p.m. Both vehicles were travelling northbound in the 4500-block of Highway 17A, just before Ladner Trunk Road.

The driver of the farm vehicle, police said, remained at the scene and co-operated with officers. He was not physically injured.

“Police are searching for any drivers with dashcam footage who were also travelling northbound at that time, or witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police,” Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “This is the area of Highway 17A that is essentially right across from Delta city hall.”

Anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it and haven’t spoken to police, is asked to call 604-946-4411 and ask to speak with Const. St. Arnaud.

— with files from Lauren Collins



