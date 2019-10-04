Delta police investigating suspicious fire in Ladner

The blaze engulfed Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. in Ladner Village just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a fire, later deemed suspicious, at Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. (5052 48th Ave.) just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Delta police are investigating a suspicious fire in Ladner Village earlier this week.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. (5052 48th Ave.) just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. When fire crews arrived less than 10 minutes later, the tattoo shop was “rolling out with fire on the street side,” according to a press release from Delta Fire Chief Paul Scholfield.

Firefighters and police evacuated the occupants of the residences above the shop, and two DPD officers were sent to hospital with smoke inhalation and released later that day. All residents were accounted for and no other injuries were reported.

The blaze completely engulfed the tattoo shop, however was struck down withing one hour, with neighbouring businesses and the five residences above the shop receiving only minor smoke and water damage.

The City of Delta is working with the residents of the five units to ensure they have alternative accommodations.

In all, seven firetrucks, 27 firefighters, a battalion chief and a fire prevention officer, plus crews from Fortis and BC Hydro, were dispatched to the scene.

Fire and police investigators have concluded their examination of the scene and have released it to the insurance and restoration companies. Police are not able to comment on the probable cause of the fire at this time.

“Investigators have spoken with witnesses and residents but also want to put out a broader call to the community,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “If you were in the general area of 48th Avenue around 4:50 am and saw anything suspicious, please contact Delta Police or Crimestoppers.”

To contact the DPD call 604-946-4411 and quote file #2019-22719, or if you wish to be anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



