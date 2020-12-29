Delta police investigating suspicious fire in Ladner

Delta police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out Sunday night (Dec. 27) at a Ladner strip mall, significantly damaging the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, among other businesses. (Heather Fuhrman/Facebook photo)

Delta police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out Sunday night at a Ladner strip mall.

Police were contacted by Delta Fire shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 27 about a fire in the 4800-block of Delta Street, located between 48th Avenue and Bridge Street in the downtown core of Ladner.

The fire is believed to have started in a dumpster at the rear of the building, leading to the rear wall then the roof of the building catching fire.

Fire crews were able to successfully extinguish the blaze, and police remained on scene to direct traffic and contain the scene for investigation.

“Fortunately there was no one who had to be evacuated from the property, and no one was reported injured during this incident,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop was the business most significantly impacted by the fire, while other nearby units experienced some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DPD’s investigations bureau.

“Anyone who was in the area and witnessed suspicious behaviour, or who may have dashcam or cellphone video, and hasn’t yet spoken to police, please call 604-946-4411 and quote file 20-30101,” Leykauf said.



