Delta police investigating suspected home invasion in Ladner

Police looking for witnesses, video surveillance relating to the incident on Monday, June 22

Delta police are investigating a suspected home invasion in Ladner on Monday.

Police say the incident took place around noon on June 22 at a residence on Coleman Place.

“It’s believed that this is a targeted incident, and that weapons were involved in this matter,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour around this time and location, or who may have CCTV video from the area, and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call 604-946-4411.

“This includes anyone who feels they may have relevant dash cam video,” Leykauf said.

When investigating a crime, missing person or public safety incident, police officers commonly canvass the area for potential video surveillance, and oftentimes officers need to gather this information urgently. Delta residents and businesses with cameras that captures streets, sidewalks and parking lots and would be interested in assisting with these type of investigations are asked to consider signing up for the DPD’s Community Watch Program at deltapolice.ca/cwp.

READ MORE: Video database offers way for public to assist Delta police


