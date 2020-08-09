(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police investigating shots fired in Tsawwassen

No injuries reported after police called to Parkrove Crescent Sunday afternoon (Aug. 9)

Delta police are investigating a shots fired incident in Tsawwassen Sunday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, DPD officers responded to reports of gunshots on Parkgrove Crescent in Tsawwassen. There are no reported injuries, but police confirm evidence of a shooting.

A number of police resources were called to the area, including the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services.

Police say neighbours can expect an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
DeltaPoliceTsawwassen

