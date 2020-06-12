Delta police investigating fatal head-on collision

Police say a Surrey man in his 30s is dead after a crash on River Road Friday morning

Police say one man is dead after a head-on collision crash involving a pick-up truck and a cube van on River Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Delta police are investigating after a fatal collision in Tilbury Friday morning.

Police say one man is dead after a crash involving a pick-up truck and a cube van shortly after 11 a.m. on June 12. The vehicles were travelling east and west on River Road, between Hopcott Road and Ross Road, when they were involved in a head-on collision.

“The driver of the cube van, a Surrey man in his 30s, was confirmed to be deceased,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “His loved ones have been notified and we’d like to share our heart-felt condolences with his friends and family.”

The driver and passenger in the pick-up truck were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The DPD’s collision reconstructionist was on scene investigating and River Road was closed for much of the day, with traffic detoured onto Vantage Way. River Road was fully reopened to traffic around 7:20 p.m.

Police were not able to provide any comment as to the possible causes of the collision.



