Delta police investigating fatal collision in Tsawwassen

A 45-year-old woman from Delta was killed in an accident at about 6:10 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

A 45-year-old woman from Delta was killed when her vehicle, which was traveling westbound on 16th Avenue, was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck travelling northbound on 56th Street at about 6:10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Delta police are investigating a fatal accident in Tsawwassen early Monday morning.

A 45-year-old woman from Delta was killed when her vehicle, which was traveling westbound on 16th Avenue, was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck travelling northbound on 56th Street at about 6:10 a.m. on March 16.

Police say the driver of the pick-up is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“At this point the cause of the collision remains under investigation and police are not in a position to comment on possible causes,” DPD public affairs officer Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Next of kin notification has been completed, and victim services is being offered to both the family of the deceased as well as the other driver involved in the collision.”

Investigators remained on scene for most of the day.

“We want to thank motorists for their patience as they allow police and emergency health services complete their work on site,” Leykauf said.

The intersection was reopened around 3:20 p.m.

.@deltapolice have cleared the collision at 56th st and 16th Ave. Tows departing now…Business as usual. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/pvYrbGQ8at — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) March 16, 2020



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A 45-year-old woman from Delta was killed when her vehicle, which was traveling westbound on 16th Avenue, was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck travelling northbound on 56th Street at about 6:10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Shane MacKichan photo)