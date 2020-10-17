(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police investigating after girl allegedly followed by man in car

Teen noticed a man in a burgundy car following her in the 1200-block of 52nd Street on Oct. 15

Delta police are investigating after a teen in Tsawwassen reported being followed by man in a car.

According to police, a girl in her teens was walking in the 1200-block of 52nd Street at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 when she says she noticed a man driving a burgundy car following her.

The girl told police the vehicle followed her at slow speed as she turned onto 11A Avenue. The driver then apparently exited the vehicle, walked towards her while carrying a cane, and told her to come in the car.

“The girl told police she then fled, running away, and says that she was not pursued,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “The matter was then reported to Delta Police the following day.”

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 50s, with white hair cut short over the ears and longer on top, and was wearing brown baggy pants with a blue t-shirt at the time of the incident.

“Officers are continuing to investigate, and anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 604-946-4411,” Leykauf said.


