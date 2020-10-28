Delta police investigating after another teen girl followed in Tsawwassen

Police say a man in a burgundy car approached teen girls on at least two, possibly three occasions

Delta Police are investigating another report of a teen girl in Tsawwassen being approached by a strange man in a burgundy car.

Police say a teenage girl reported that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 an older man driving a burgundy car stopped his vehicle near 11A Avenue and 52A Street, stepped out of his vehicle and asked the girl what she was doing and where she was going.

The girl reported that she ignored the man and continued on her way, and reported the incident to police later that same day.

A similar incident was reported to police on Thursday, Oct. 15. In that incident, a girl in her teens was walking in the 1200-block of 52nd Street at around 8 a.m. when she says she noticed a man driving a burgundy car following her.

The girl told police the vehicle followed her at slow speed as she turned onto 11A Avenue. The driver then apparently exited the vehicle, walked towards her while carrying a cane, and told her to come in the car.

The man is that incident was described as Caucasian, in his 50s, with white hair cut short over the ears and longer on top, and was wearing brown baggy pants with a blue t-shirt.

READ MORE: Delta police investigating after girl allegedly followed by man in car

A possible linked incident was also reported on Monday, Oct. 19, where a teenage girl stated a red or burgundy vehicle made a slow u-turn near her. In that instance nothing was said to the girl.

“The reported behaviour of the driver is concerning. Police are actively investigating these incidents, and are stepping up patrols in the area,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department said in a press release.

Leykauf noted the DPD’s investigations bureau has assumed oversight of the investigation.

While police are canvassing homes in the area, anyone with a dash cam who was in the area at that time or who may have further information is asked to contact the DPD’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.

“We’re also encouraging teens or youths in the area to walk in groups if possible, carry a cell phone and to call 9-1-1 if they see any suspicious behaviour,” Leykauf said.



