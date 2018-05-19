(James Smith photo)

Delta Police investigate ‘possible clandestine lab’ in North Delta

Police warn neighbouring residents that first responders will be on site for ‘several hours’

The Delta Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a “clandestine lab” in the 11100-block of 85 Avenue in North Delta.

Police are warning nearby residents that they may see emergency vehicles in the neighbourhood for several hours. Police say the presence is a precautionary measure for first responders.

“Public safety, or the safety of neighbouring residents, is not thought to be at risk,” said Delta Police in a press release.

Police are on site working alongside the Delta Fire Department and the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team.

The press release, issued Saturday evening, indicated there would be no further details at this time.

Previous story
VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Just Posted

Seventh annual World Freestyle Round-Up returns to 2018 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair

Top pro and amateur freestyle skateboarders competed for part of the $10,000 grand prize.

Delta Police investigate ‘possible clandestine lab’ in North Delta

Police warn neighbouring residents that first responders will be on site for ‘several hours’

Cyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in South Surrey collision: RCMP

RCMP on scene Saturday afternoon investigating

Fraser River water levels creeping towards near-record highs

Mission gauge currently reading just under 6 metres but forecasted to rise

Court sides with widow over father for remains of South Surrey homicide victim

Amin Vinepal’s father had disputed claim his son was Muslim

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Giant Molson beer tanks to begin journey to Fraser Valley brewery site

Massive Molson tanks arriving at Chilliwack site overnight May 30

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Livestream shows endangered spotted owls raising chick

A pair of owls is fostering a new chick this spring.

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read