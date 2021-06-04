Delta police hand out over 600 tickets during road safety week

Delta police handed out 629 violation tickets during Canada Road Safety Week, which took place May 18-24.

Of those, 14 tickets were for drug or alcohol impaired drivers, and police charged four drivers with prohibited driving.

“We also held a special impaired driving project May 20, with three drug recognition experts out conducting targeted enforcement,” Acting Sgt. Grayson Smith, who heads up the DPD’s Traffic Section, said in a press release.

“During that project our officers located an impaired driver of a vehicle known to be involved in drug trafficking. That driver is now the subject of investigation for several Criminal Code offences, including impaired driving, and police seized approximately $6,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.”

According a DPD press release, whenever the department asks where people want to see police focus their resources, road safety is always one of the public’s top priorities. And it’s an area where enforcement and awareness campaigns can influence driving behaviour, hopefully cutting down on collisions and injuries.

Police say speed is one of the top contributing factors in traffic collisions and is the subject of many calls they receive. Police in Delta target locations with high numbers of incidents, as well as areas the public identify as traffic safety concerns. This is something that can be done anytime online, through the DPD’s online reporting tool (report.deltapolice.ca:11443).

“While our officers know they may not be the most welcome sight to some drivers, ultimately our job is to help ensure all road users — including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians — can get to their destination safely,” Smith said.

Police note that revenue from violation tickets goes directly to the province, and while violation tickets are a metric police track, there are no quotas set for the number of tickets to be handed out.

