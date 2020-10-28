(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police focusing on troubled youths after rash of vandalism in Ladner

‘We want to ensure these kids get on the right path and have the resources in place to support them.’

Delta Police have identified a number of youths behind an increase in graffiti and vandalism in Ladner over the past few months.

According to a recent DPD press release, incidents include private vehicles being spray painted, public washrooms in parks being vandalized, a restaurant targeted with derogatory graffiti and a broken window at a business.

Const. Ken Kirk, who head’s the DPDS’s district community police office in Ladner, has identified all the youths involved in those instances and has spoken both with them and with their parents or guardians.

“Given the ages of those involved — averaging 13 and 14 in Grades 8 and 9 — I wanted to ensure we dealt with this via education as a first step,” Kirk said in a press release.

Kirk has involved the Delta School District, DPD school liaison officers and the police youth team, which works with youths with more complex needs, and they are exploring options to provide teens with positive activities during the pandemic, as many typical pastimes may be curtailed under current conditions.

“Our concern is that we want to ensure these kids get on the right path, and that they have the resources in place to support them,” Kirk said.

Police say Kirk has also taken tougher measures when needed, such as seizing drugs, and in one recent instance arresting a 16-year-old after alternative measures had failed. In that instance, Kirk had caught the teen committing an act of vandalism.

“We’re trying to ensure we deal with this as a community. We’re working with local businesses, property management companies and the City of Delta to provide estimates of repair costs.” Kirk said. “The possibility of restitution is an option that we would like to explore.”

Police are asking parents to speak with their children about the negative impacts of graffiti and vandalism and ask them to report any rumours or information about damage that’s been done — or is being planned — to a trusted adult.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaLadnerPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey and White Rock candidates hold their breath awaiting final vote count
Next story
Christian school in Chilliwack closes for COVID-19 isolation measures, moving to online learning

Just Posted

Textile artists Amy Walker and Sharon Kallis install their contributions to the Museum of Surrey’s new feature exhibit “Nature’s Clothesline.” The exhibit explores how the world is airing its dirty laundry – not on a clothesline, but in the landfills and oceans. (Photo submitted)
‘Nature’s Clothesline’ opens at Museum of Surrey

Exhibition strives to educate on how our choice of clothing can affect ‘the health of the planet’

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort – known locally as the Pink Palace – has been closed since 2018, but on Saturday will host a Overnight Paranormal Tour and Ghost Hunt. (Facebook photo)
South Surrey’s Pink Palace to host late-night Halloween ghost tour

Paranormal ghost hunt set for midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday at closed hotel

(Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Burning car hosed down by Surrey fire crews

RCMP also on the scene

Surrey RCMP recently seized about 451 grams of suspected “magic mushrooms” during a traffic stop in Guildford on Oct. 25. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP seize suspected ‘magic mushrooms’ during traffic stop

Police say the driver was going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police focusing on troubled youths after rash of vandalism in Ladner

‘We want to ensure these kids get on the right path and have the resources in place to support them.’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has issued a decision about the actions of an elementary school teacher in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Lower Mainland elementary teacher credentials suspended for two weeks for grabbing, shoving, and yelling at kids

Roxann Rojas will lose her legal authority to teach for two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, 2020

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge man missing since Saturday is extremely out of character, family says

Cameras saw him leaving home, not dressed for the weather

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A group of Abbotsford secondary principals’s and vice-principals are at a retreat in Whistler this weekend. (Whistler.com photo)
Abbotsford principals attend retreat in Whistler despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Reported group of 20 did follow COVID-19 protocols during Whistler Pro-D event, says school district

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

FILE – The Queen of Alberni ferry leaves the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta bound for Vancouver Island, Sunday, July 29, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

A tug arrived after dark to safely nudge the vessel into a berth so travellers could finally disembark

Most Read