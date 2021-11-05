Delta police seized 3,900 marijuana plants after executing a warrant at a large rural property on 28th Avenue near 64th Street on Oct. 28, 2021. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police dismantle commercial scale grow-op in rural Ladner

DPD officers executed a warrant Oct. 28 at a large rural property on 28th Avenue near 64th Street

Police seized thousands of plants and millions of dollars worth hydroponic growing equipment when they shut down a large illicit cannabis operation in Ladner last week.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, officers executed a warrant at a large rural property on 28th Avenue near 64th Street on Thursday, Oct. 28.

“This was a commercial scale operation, and our officers seized an estimated $2 million in growing equipment,” Insp. Heath Newton, head of investigation services with the DPD, said in a press release. “Officers also located over 3,900 plants in various stages of growth and 81 pounds of dried marijuana being packaged for distribution.”

The investigation was initiated and is being led by the DPD’s drugs investigative support team, and the warrant was executed with the assistance of DPD’s traffic unit, crime reduction unit and patrol support team.

Two men were detained on site and released, and police anticipate forwarding charges under the Cannabis Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

