Acting Sgt. Leisa Schaefer is the Delta Police Department’s new media liaison officer. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police Department welcomes new media liaison officer

A/Sgt. Leisa Schaefer will manage day-to-day media relations and public affairs

The Delta Police Department has a new media relations officer, one with a long family history of policing in the community.

Acting Sgt. Leisa Schaefer is returning to the DPD after being seconded to the BC RCMP’s Real Time Intelligence Centre in Surrey. Her role will be to manage day-to-day media relations and public affairs with the DPD’s communications section.

Schaefer joined the DPD 18 years ago after volunteering for the department’s victim services section, and has considerable experience and training in this area.

She has also previously held the media relations officer role and has significant community engagement and relations experience in her previous position as district liaison officer for the Tsawwassen District Community Police Office — experience that will be essential and invaluable in her new role, according to a DPD press release.

Policing with the DPD has been a tradition for Schaefer’s family, dating back to the 1940s — her grandfather and father both served as the department’s night watchman and were two of the three DPD members at the time, in addition to the police chief at the time, Scott Fenton.

Public affairs manager Cris Leykauf will remain with the department and focus on strategic communications and special projects.


