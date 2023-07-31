Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Metro Vancouver chapter has recognized the Delta Police Department as one of the Lower Mainland’s top five police agencies for impaired driving enforcement. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Delta Police Department recognized for impaired driving enforcement

MADD’s Metro Vancouver chapter named the DPD as one of the region’s top five agencies

The Delta Police Department has been named one the top five local police agencies for impaired driving enforcement by the Metro Vancouver chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

For the organization’s “Top 5” awards, MADD evaluated data from Jan 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, examining criminal charges and roadside administrative actions in 13 Lower Mainland municipal police jurisdictions and RCMP detachments, according to a DPD press release.

The department earned a score of 62, solidifying its place in the top five alongside the West Vancouver Police Department, New Westminster Police Department, Port Moody Police Department and Langley RCMP. MADD’s Metro Vancouver chapter will be presenting each with an award certificate in the coming weeks.

“I am proud of Delta Police’s recognition as one of the top five police agencies for impaired driving enforcement in the Lower Mainland,” Chief Const. Neil Dubord said in a press release.

“This achievement highlights our frontline officers’ unwavering commitment to safer roads in our community. Each impaired driver removed from our streets represents a tragedy prevented. I extend my appreciation to the MADD Metro Vancouver Chapter for this acknowledgment.”

As summer continues and the B.C. Day long weekend approaches, Dubord urges everyone to arrange for a safe ride home if drinking is part of their plans.

“We all have a collective role to play in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” he said.

