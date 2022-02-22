Delta Police Department named one of B.C.s top employers

The Delta Police Department has been designated as one of B.C.’s top employers for the fourth year in a row.

The annual competition, now its 17th year, is organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and recognizes employers that are leaders in offering exceptional places to work and grow.

Applications for BC’s Top Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Applications are open to all public and private sector employers in B.C.

The DPD is one of only two police departments to be designated as one of BC’s Top Employers in 2022, the other being the Saanich Police Department.

“While the DPD has been named one of BC’s Top Employers, it is the people who make up the DPD team that are more appropriately described as some of the top policing professionals throughout B.C. I am so proud of them all,” Chief Constable Neil Dubord said in a press release.

One of the reasons why Delta Police Department was selected as one of BC’s Top Employers, according to reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-delta-police-department, was its establishment of the Covid Mental Health Working Group, which created a unique space where employees could safely gather and enjoy conversation, coffee or a meal by purchasing a large outdoor tent and setting it up on the patio.

Other highlights include DPD employees being able to access a generous mental health practitioner benefit as part of their health benefits plan (up to $5,400 annually), and the department helping its employees prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and a defined benefit pension plan.

“It is every employer’s responsibility to focus on the health and well-being of their team. Here, at the DPD, employee health — both physical and mental — and wellness and the various other associated factors, such as the availability of diverse benefits, and professional development opportunities, are the pillars to providing excellence in policing services to our community, due to the very nature of police work,” Dubord said.

“And that is exactly why, as a progressive police department, in our new strategic plan, we prioritize investing into our team and our community. The concept of investing in our team is simple: if we invest in and take care of our people, they will invest in and take care of the community. As a top employer, we will strive to continuously prepare, equip and develop our team to provide the best possible service to our community.”



