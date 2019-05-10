Delta police caution public about replica guns

Police are advising not to brandish replica guns in public after an incident in Tsawwassen this week

Can you tell which is the replica and which is the real gun? Delta police are reminding residents not to brandish or display replica firearms in public after an incident in Tsawwassen earlier this week. (Answer: the replica is on the left, and the real Glock is on the right.) (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are again warning the public about the danger posed by replica guns after an incident in Tsawwassen earlier this week.

According a press release, officers were called to a bus stop in Tsawwassen after receiving reports of two men with what appeared to be a gun. Police determined which bus the men boarded and intercepted them as they were leaving the bus in Ladner.

One of the men informed police he had just purchased a BB gun prior to getting on the bus and had been inspecting it at the bus stop. He also showed police the receipt for the pistol.

Police unsuccessfully attempted to explain why displaying the replica gun would be alarming to the public, and seized the Glock-style BB gun.

“Unfortunately, this pistol is nearly identical to a police service weapon,” Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “It’s not surprising that inspecting it or displaying the gun in public would be quite alarming.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind the public, and youths or others who might be drawn to these replica guns, not to display or brandish them in public,” Leykauf said. “Reports of a person with a gun are taken very seriously by police, and demand an immediate response.”

The matter remains under investigation.



