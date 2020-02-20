Delta police bust ‘insanely reckless’ driver going more than double the speed limit

Driver was caught traveling at 166 km/h on the South Fraser Perimeter Road

An “insanely reckless” driver was taken off the streets by Delta police Thursday morning after being caught traveling at more than double the speed limit.

Police were conducting traffic enforcement on the South Fraser Perimeter Road on Feb. 20 when officers clocked a vehicle travelling at 166 km/h, more than twice the posted 80 km/h speed limit.

“Our officers were glad to take this insanely reckless driver off the road today,” police said in a post to the department’s Twitter page.

The driver was given a $483 ticket, three penalty points and their car was impounded for seven days.

“This will definitely impact their Driver’s Risk premium for insurance purposes,” police said on Twitter.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolicespeed limits