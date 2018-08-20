Delta police asking for public’s help locating missing man

Waylon Joe of the Tsawwassen First Nation was last seen on Aug. 13.

Police say 36-year-old Waylon Joe was last seen the evening of Aug. 13 at his home in the 1700-block of Tsawwassen Drive. (Submitted photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Tsawwassen First Nation man.

Police say 36-year-old Waylon Joe was last seen the evening of Aug. 13 at his home in the 1700-block of Tsawwassen Drive. He was reported missing on Aug. 18. Police say his friends and family are concerned for his wellbeing as he has never been out of contact for this length of time.

Joe is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Just Posted

Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Three months ago, a vehicle slammed into businesses in the same strip mall

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Surrey brothers juiced about award-winning vape e-liquid

Daya siblings must deal with ever-changing industry regulations at Bridgeview-area factory

South Surrey golfer earns PGA Tour card

Adam Svensson earns spot on tour after strong Web.com season

Deep-fryer blaze at White Rock KFC

Smoke, wall damage following Sunday morning fire

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink touts improvements when fall service changes take effect Sept. 34

Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

Most Read