Delta police asking for public’s help locating missing man

Police say 36-year-old Waylon Joe was last seen the evening of Aug. 13 at his home in the 1700-block of Tsawwassen Drive. (Submitted photo)

Waylon Joe of the Tsawwassen First Nation was last seen on Aug. 13.

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Tsawwassen First Nation man.

Police say 36-year-old Waylon Joe was last seen the evening of Aug. 13 at his home in the 1700-block of Tsawwassen Drive. He was reported missing on Aug. 18. Police say his friends and family are concerned for his wellbeing as he has never been out of contact for this length of time.

Joe is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter